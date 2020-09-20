Home World World What is ricin, the lethal substance found in a letter to Trump
World

What is ricin, the lethal substance found in a letter to Trump

By kenyan
Castor seeds are used to produce lethal substance ricin Image: Getty Images via BBC

A package containing the lethal substance ricin addressed to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, was intercepted before reaching the White House, officials reported to the American press.

The letter was discovered at a White House mail screening facility earlier this week, they added.

They said the substance found in the envelope was identified as ricin, a poison found naturally in castor seeds.

The FBI and the Secret Service are investigating where the package came from and whether others were sent via the United States postal system.

A senior government official told the New York Times that investigators believe the package was shipped from Canada. Reports say that the presence of ricin was confirmed after FBI tests.

Canadian police said Saturday that they were working with the FBI to investigate the “suspicious letter sent to the White House”.

Ricina

Ricin is produced from castor processing. It is a lethal substance that, if ingested, inhaled or injected, can cause nausea, vomiting, internal bleeding and, ultimately, organ failure.

There is no known antidote for ricin. If a person is exposed to ricin, death can occur within 36 to 72 hours, depending on the dose received, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Castor seeds, which are used to make the deadly poison from ricin

The CDC said the poison – which has been used in terrorist attacks – can be turned into a weapon in the form of dust, gas or granules.

The White House and other public buildings have received ricin packs in the past.

In 2014, a man from the US state of Mississippi was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sending letters with ricin to former President Barack Obama and other officials.

Four years later, in 2018, a former Navy veteran was accused of sending toxic letters to the Pentagon and the White House.

