What’s at stake in Donald Trump’s second impeachment

After four controversial and tumultuous years in office, the Republican is accused of inciting insurrection. Democrats want to condemn him and revoke his political rights. What are the repercussions of this process – What accusation weighs against Donald Trump?

In fact it was supposed to be a mere formality when, on January 6, 2021, the United States Congress met to definitively certify the result of the Electoral College’s vote on the next presidency of the Republic. A final formality, in which both Democratic and Republican parties, should confirm Joe Biden’s legitimate victory.

Normally, this procedure goes smoothly, but this time it was different. The Capitol, where congressmen from both parliamentary chambers were gathered, was invaded by a mob previously stoked by then President Donald Trump. In a speech about the supposedly “stolen” election, he had urged thousands of supporters to go to the Congress building.

They took their words literally and, like an assault command, violently penetrated the heart of American democracy. Five people died, including a policeman. Now Trump is accused of inciting insurrection.

The Republican had already been the subject of an impeachment process a year ago, approved by the House but rejected by the Senate, due to his efforts to get help from Ukraine in his election campaign. Now he undergoes a new process of dismissal from office, although he no longer governs.

What are the next steps?

On Tuesday, February 9, the second impeachment against Trump begins in the Senate, a fact so far unprecedented in U.S. history. It is also the first time that the accused is no longer in office when the process is initiated.

Although the House of Representatives started during the Republican’s term, for reasons of time the trial itself, in front of the second house of Congress, the Senate, only begins now, after the inauguration of the new president, Biden.

Like so many other aspects related to the figure of Trump, the fact raises the spirits of the electorate, both Democratic and Republican.

Why remove a former president from office?

The central question is, to what extent does the dismissal of a former president make sense. Speaking to DW, Pennsylvania Republican Senator Doug Mastriano – who had marched Trump’s exalted supporters to the Capitol before the mob invaded him – labeled the process “a bad idea.”

Stressing that in the history of the United States there have only been four impeachments approved by the Chamber, of which two have only been in the last 13 months, he claims that “this will not contribute to bringing the nation together again”. In his opinion, Joe Biden should stop the process, which would be “too symbolic and insignificant, since Trump is no longer in office”.

Democrats, for their part, are betting on the effort to make Republicans take public responsibility, explains Michael Cornfield, professor of political science at George Washington University in the American capital. The assault was “an unprecedented and shocking attack on democracy”, and now “Democrats want to register the position of Republican senators”.

What are the prospects for Trump to be convicted?

Strictly speaking, due to their tight majority in the Senate, Democrats have virtually no chance of condemning Donald Trump, since that would require a minimum of two-thirds of the vote and, therefore, broad support from Republicans.

But if condemned in the Senate, a separate vote would decide on the impeachment of the former president’s political rights. And the prospect of preventing Trump from ever holding a high state post is yet another incentive for Democrats. For that sentence, a simple majority of senators would suffice.

Democrats are betting on the fact that numerous Republicans resent Trump and want to prevent his return in the next election.

But many Republican senators make arguments against the impeachment process. Aside from legal objections, many of them fear the electoral effects of opposing Trump and his legion of voters – the former president, after all, won almost half the vote in the November presidential election.