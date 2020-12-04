Home World World White House Communications Director Resigns
White House Communications Director Resigns

By kenyan
White House Communications Director resigns Image: Pixabay

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah today announced her resignation in what appears to be tacit acknowledgment of Donald Trump’s defeat in the November presidential election.

“After three incredible years and a half, I am leaving the White House to look for new opportunities,” wrote Farah, who also served as a spokesman for Vice President Mike Pence and at the Pentagon before taking office. current.

“I am deeply proud of the incredible things we have achieved to make our country stronger, safer and more protected,” he said, not to mention Trump, whose term ends on January 20.

Farah has maintained a more discreet profile since the November 3 elections, won by Democrat Joe Biden.

But Trump refuses to admit defeat, resorting to conspiracy theories and baseless allegations of fraud to explain why he lost.

Farah’s attitude differs from that adopted by White House spokesman Kayleigh McEnany, who amplified his boss’s baseless allegations of election fraud and manipulation.

