White House predicts failure of target to vaccinate 70% of population by July 4

The forecast was advanced this Tuesday by Jeff Zients, coordinator of the North American response to the new coronavirus pandemic. The delay, although residual, represents a setback in the plan initially proposed by the Biden Administration and is justified, in part, by the resistance of young people to adhere to vaccination.

According to CNBC, the United States of America may not comply with the objective outlined by Joe Biden in early May: vaccinate with at least one dose 70% of your population by 4 July (one symbolic date because it is a national holiday, which celebrates US Independence Day), appointed by the current Administration as a day of return to normality.

Speaking to journalists, Jeff Zients He added that “a few extra weeks” will be needed to reach the outlined goal, in part, due to the delay in the vaccination process in the 18-26 age group.

“The reality is that many young Americans felt that covid-19 was not something that had an impact on their lives, so have felt less urgency to get vaccinated”, explains the coordinator of the North American response to the pandemic.

The official also highlighted the growing expansion of the Delta variant in the country, noting that in the other territories young people were the most affected. “It’s more important than ever that they get vaccinated.”

The appeal comes at a time when requests to schedule vaccinations have registered a expressive descent, generating concern in the scientific community.

Fears regarding the Delta variant arise at a time when many Americans start preparing the summer vacation, being the June 4th holiday considered the “unofficial” start of the season.

On this occasion, Jeff Zients stated that this will be a summer of “joy and freedom”. “This is a cause for celebration and that’s what Americans will be able to do: celebrate independence from the virus.”

In order to avoid possible large-scale outbreaks, Joe Biden advised the Americans to organize small celebrations. In the White House gardens, the president will receive more than a thousand military personnel and essential workers.

Biden visits North Carolina to call for vaccination

On May 4, Joe Biden announced that the two main goals in combating the pandemic (as far as vaccination is concerned) would be to complete vaccination of 160 million of Americans and 70% of the population with at least one inoculation.

According to the most recent figures provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 65% of the US adult population is vaccinated with a dose of the vaccine, while 56% are already fully immunized.

With regard to individuals aged 30 years and over, 70% have at least one dose, and, from the perspective of the White House, the same should happen on the 4th of July in the age group of 27 years.

According to The News & Observer, this Thursday Joe Biden is expected to travel to North Carolina, on a trip whose main objective is to encourage vaccination in that state — where the numbers are substantially lower than in the rest of the US territory.

In this state and according to data disclosed by the respective department of health and human services, only 55% of adults were immunized with a dose of vaccines. If the pace of vaccinations maintains, North Carolina is not expected to meet the goals set by Joe Biden before November.

This is, moreover, a trend registered in the states located in the south of the country, which specialists justify with the influence of political ideologies.

In the 2020 Presidential Elections, the best results of the Republican Party were registered precisely in southern states (as is the case in North Carolina, Florida or Texas) where many local politicians are often the source of conspiracy theories related to vaccine side effects.