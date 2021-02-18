White House proposes citizenship law for millions of migrants in the U.S.

The most agile process of regularization will be the so-called “Dreamers”, children of illegal immigrants who arrived in the USA as children Image: Getty Images

The White House today announced a comprehensive immigration bill that will create an eight-year roadmap for the citizenship of millions of immigrants and offer a more streamlined process for regularizing documents from the so-called “Dreamers”, children of illegal immigrants who arrived in United States as children. Legislation will face an arduous path in a divided Congress, where the majority of the Democratic Party has a margin of only five votes, while in the Senate it does not have the 60 votes necessary to pass a measure. The main objective is to create a path to citizenship for 11 million “undocumented” as long as these people entered the United States by January 1, 2021. According to government officials, the White House proposal is an attempt by President Joe Biden to restart the debate about the migratory system of the United States. Among the details of the so-called “US Citizenship Act 2021” are also some changes in having minologies, which provide for the removal of the word “alien” [que pode significar “estrangeiro” ou “alienígena”] of immigration laws and the inclusion of the term “non-citizen” in place. The lexical amendment is proposed, mainly after the verbal attacks of former President Donald Trump against illegal immigrants. In addition, there is the idea of ​​reducing the amount years to acquire American citizenship. If passed, the law will shorten the time from 13 to eight years and benefit immigrants who arrived in the U.S. while they were children, so they will be able to secure a green card immediately, provided they meet all requirements, including a background check. Finally, the bill will offer more investment for hiring immigration judges; removes the limit of up to one year to file an asylum application; increases diversity and annual visas; and eliminates restrictions on returning to American territory if a person has already lived illegally in the country at another time.