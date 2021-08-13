White population in the US falls for the first time since 1790

The number of US residents who identify themselves as white has declined for the first time, according to the latest 2020 census data released this Thursday.

the United States became “more racially and ethnically diverse”, and more urban in the last 10 years, according to the census. The “white” population decreased by 8.6% between 2010 and 2020, something unprecedented since data of this nature began to be collected in 1790.

Despite the fall, whites continue to be from afar the biggest group in the country, accounting for 204 million residents last year, or 61.6% of the population. A decade earlier, people who identified themselves as only white accounted for 72.4%.

Nicholas Jones, an official from the population division of the census, explained that improvements in the questionnaires, added to a new methodology compared to the 2010 report, influenced the results, in addition to “some demographic changes”.

The “white and other race” category – combined with African-American or Asian, for example – has soared 316% in the last decade, totaling 235 million people. In the United States, it is common to define according to ethnic origin, and the census questionnaire asks about the “race” with which each citizen identifies.

The number of people identifying themselves as Hispanic – specified as ethnicity rather than race in the questionnaire – increased by 23%, reaching 62 million citizens, or 18% of the population. African Americans represent 12.4% of the population (41 million people), a percentage that has remained stable over the past 10 years.

The Asian-American population, in turn, increased 35.5% for 20 million citizens (6% of the US population). Native Americans constitute 1.1% of the population.