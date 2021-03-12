WHO approves emergency use of first single dose vaccine

WHO’s Mike Ryan and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Image: Reuters

The World Health Organization (WHO) approved on Friday the inclusion of the vaccine developed by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), for emergency use in all countries and for implantation in Covax, the world vaccine alliance. The consortium struck a deal to acquire 500 million doses of the covid-19 immunizer.

This is the first vaccine that provides for only one dose to guarantee immunity, which opens the hope for the international agency to expand the distribution of doses to the poorest countries. The other products, such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and other laboratories, require two doses of the immunizer to ensure protection.

According to WHO, the decision was made based on the authorization of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which was announced yesterday.

“Each new safe and effective tool against COVID-19 is another step towards controlling the pandemic,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“But the hope offered by these tools will not materialize unless they are made available to everyone in all countries,” he said.

“I urge governments and companies to live up to their commitments and to use all the solutions at their disposal to increase production so that these tools truly become global public goods, available and accessible to all, and a shared solution to the global crisis”, asked Tedros.

“The Janssen vaccine is the first to be listed by the WHO as a single dose regimen, which should facilitate the logistics of vaccination in all countries”, explains the organization. The extensive clinical trial data shared by the company also shows that the vaccine is effective in older populations.

The WHO assessment also considered cold chain storage requirements and risk management plans to be implemented in countries.

“Although the vaccine needs to be stored at -20 degrees, which can be challenging in some environments, it can be kept for three months at 2-8 ° C and has a long shelf life of two years,” he said.

WHO will convene its Strategic Advisory Group of Immunization Experts next week to formulate recommendations on the use of the vaccine.