Who are Q-Shamam and other conspiracyists who invaded the US Congress?

Actor Jake Angeli reached international fame on Thursday after leading the invasion of the United States Congress alongside supporters of Donald Trump. Dressed in a fur coat that left her tattoos exposed, the American flag painted on her face and an extravagant buffalo horn headdress on her head, Angeli is a typical Trump era product: best known in social networks by the pseudonyms of Q-Shamam and Q-Guy, he is a supporter of the extreme right conspiracy movement QAnon.

Arizona actor Jake Angeli, 32, is very popular with followers of QAnon and one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters. This extreme right movement propagates on social media that a satanic conspiracy and pedophile secretly controls the government of the United States and the entire country. This evil network would be formed by personalities of the Democratic Party, like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, and great entrepreneurs. According to the belief of QAnon’s followers, Trump would be waging a clandestine war to rid the United States of these evil figures.

Angeli’s tattoos say a lot about the character: one of them, which shows interlaced triangles, is the Viking symbol of “Valknut”. It is a reference to “Wotanism”: inspired by the figure of the god Wotan, the main deity of the Germanic pantheon, it is an ideology valued by neo-Nazis.

Like the other followers of this QAnon movement, Angeli estimates that Trump is the only man capable of fighting the Democratic Party’s “cannibal pedophiles”. They are convinced that Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election is a major electoral fraud, hence the invasion of the Capitol.

In an interview with ORF (Austrian public media) during a rally in Arizona, the activist gave his view on corruption at the highest levels of government: “All over the world, countries are occupied by central banking institutions, which lend money to governments, allowing them to dominate all of the country’s socioeconomic and geopolitical gears. “

According to Angeli, “billions of dollars are being used to create tons of underground bases, where they have state-of-the-art technology”. “They know how to create infinite energy, an anti-gravity technology, produce inertia and provide advances in cloning and other crazy things,” he says. The nationalist fears the creation of a “new world order” and says he has found these discoveries through research on the internet.

A year ago, the FBI called QAnon’s actions “a potential threat from domestic terrorism.” Various acts of violence have already been committed in connection with this movement, which arrived in Europe and has supporters in France, Germany and the United Kingdom, among other European countries.

Sowing confusion on social networks

In the past few months, Angeli has attended several pro-Trump rallies in Arizona. The images of the activist parading in a demonstration of the Black Lives Matter movement (“Black Lives Matter”) was surprising, but it was considered as an attempt to convince netizens that he was a disguised antifascist.

Without evidence, in the past few hours, Trump supporters have also tried to convince on social media that Angeli, like other protesters who invaded the Capitol, were actually members of the left-wing “Antifa” movement disguised as Trump supporters. However, the identification of the participants clearly points to supporters of the extreme right.

In addition to Angeli’s unequivocal statements, the woman who died shot by a police officer on Capitol Hill was identified as Ashli ​​Babbitt, a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, a San Diego resident and an outspoken supporter of Trump and QAnon, like her made explicit in their social networks.

Another identified protester was Richard Barnett, 60, an Arkansas native and leader of a local gun group. He broke into the office of House of Representatives leader Nancy Pelosi.

Tim Gionet, better known as “Baked Alaska”, is a white nationalist activist who has broadcast lives from within the Capitol.

Among the crowd that invaded the Congress were also several symbols used by extreme right groups: the Confederate flag, abolished from military bases and several public buildings to symbolize the era of racial segregation, and the flag of the anti-government militia called 3%. Also present were Proud Boys, a far-right group whose leader was arrested for burning a Black Lives Matter flag.