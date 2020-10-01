Home World World Who are the "Proud Boys", mentioned in the debate between Trump and...
World

Who are the “Proud Boys”, mentioned in the debate between Trump and Biden?

By kenyan
Enrique Tarrio (wearing a cap), president of the group “End Domestic Terrorism”, linked to “Proud Boys”, Image: JIM URQUHART / REUTERS
At 41 minutes of the chaotic first debate between candidates for the presidency of the USA, on Monday (29), the theme launched is about the extreme right and left groups that are behind many violent demonstrations in the country. The newspaper Le Figaro investigates who are the “Proud Boys” mentioned by Donald Trump.

Mediator Chris Wallace asks the Republican candidate: “have you been accusing Joe Biden for not criticizing Antifa [antifascistas] and other far-left groups. But you are willing to condemn white supremacists and militias and tell them to calm down and not add violence as we have seen in cities like Kenosha and Portland “.

Trump agrees, but replies that the violence he sees comes from the extreme left. And at a certain moment, he sends an enigmatic message: “Proud Boys [rapazes orgulhosos, em tradução livre], step back, get ready “. Who are these proud boys? The explanation is from the French newspaper Le Figaro.

“This is a far-right American organization that calls itself a fraternity, a ‘men’s club’, which takes pro-active positionsTrump”reports Figaro.” The organization has been described as ‘a hate group’ by the Southern Poverty Law Center, an association that monitors far-right groups, “adds the French newspaper.

The organization is behind the recent escalation of violence at political rallies held at universities and in cities like Charlottesville, Virginia, Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington “.

Brand asks extremists to stop using their products

The “Proud Boys”, explains Le Figaro, worship an ideal of strength, largely impregnated with misogyny and racism. The group defends the possession of a firearm, violence, “entrepreneurship” and “housewife”, while opposing “politically correct” and immigration.

Many “proud boys” can be recognized by the Fred Perry polo shirts, in black, with yellow details. The brand has already asked the group to stop using its products. In September 2020, Fred Perry announced that he was stopping selling his polo shirts in North America and Canada.

