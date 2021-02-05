WHO calls for “massive” development of means to produce vaccines against covid Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters

The director-general of WHO called on Friday (5) for “a massive development of the production capacities” of vaccines to prevent the annihilation of all the progress made in the fight against the pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cited the example of the French pharmaceutical group Sanofi, which took a long time to develop its own vaccine, but offers to produce from this summer its competitor Pfizer / BioNTech, already widely authorized and proven to be effective.

“We ask other companies to do the same,” said the official.

The figures involved are gigantic. Pfizer estimates that revenue for its anti-HIV vaccine will reach $ 15 billion in 2021.

In late January, Switzerland’s Novartis also announced that it was making capacities available to place the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in containers.

“Manufacturers can do more – they have received significant public funding, and we encourage all of them to share data and technologies to help equitable access to vaccines worldwide,” said Dr. Tedros.

He suggested redoing what has already proved effective in increasing the production of anti-inflammatory treatments.HIV and hepatitis C.

In such cases, pharmaceutical groups have agreed to non-exclusive manufacturing licenses for other producers to produce the drugs.

“Increasing production capacity on a global scale would make poor countries less dependent on the rich,” he said.

He reiterated his call on rich countries, which vaccinated the most vulnerable and their health professionals, to make the remaining doses available to poor countries.

Although the number of vaccinations in the world exceeds the number of registered cases, the director-general pointed out that three quarters of vaccinations were carried out in only 10 countries that represent 60% of the world GDP.

“At least 130 countries, which have 2.5 billion people, have not injected a single vaccine,” he said.

“If we don’t eradicate the virus everywhere, we can go back to the beginning” of the pandemic, he warned.