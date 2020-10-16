WHO: global study concludes that remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine do not work

Jair Bolsonaro holds a box of chloroquine outside the Palácio da Alvorada Image: REUTERS / Adriano Machado

In a global study involving more than 11,000 people, the World Health Organization concluded that neither hydroxychloroquine nor antiviral remdesivir showed efficacy against covid-19. The results were classified as “disappointing” and reinforce the entity’s strategy of focusing its efforts to guarantee the largest vaccination campaign in history, in 2021.

The remdesivir, which was created to respond to the ebola crisis, would have been taken by President Donald Trump. Hydroxychloroquine was promoted by Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the study, the drugs showed “little or no effect on mortality” or reduced length of hospital stay for patients hospitalized with coronavirus. Nor do the products appear to help patients recover more quickly.

If chloroquine had already been abandoned by several countries over the past few months, remdesivir was still considered a hope and had authorization from the authorities in the USA for its emergency use.

The WHO also warned of the lack of positive results in the case of the composition lopinavir / ritonavir and interferon. None of them helped patients live longer or leave the hospital earlier.

“For each drug in the study, the effect on mortality was disappointingly unusually promising,” the WHO said in a statement.

To reach these conclusions, the agency involved more than 30 countries, 405 hospitals and at least six months of studies.

2,700 people received remdesivir, while 954 others took hydroxychloroquine. Lopinavir was prescribed for 1,400 patients, compared to 1,400 with interferon.

Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of remdesivir, issued a note questioning the WHO results. “The data appears inconsistent with more robust evidence from multiple controlled studies published in examined journals that validate the clinical benefit of remdesivir,” he said.

“We are concerned that the data from this global open label trial has not been subjected to the rigorous review required to allow constructive scientific discussion,” said Gilead.

According to the company, the benefits of the drug have been demonstrated in three clinical trials.