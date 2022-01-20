WHO insists pandemic is not over

Alert has been repeated since last week.

After last week an official from the World Health Organization stated that the pandemic phase of covid-19 was not at all close to an end, contradicting the idea of ​​a short-term transition to an endemic situation, the director-general of the Organization The World Health Organization insisted that there is a “misleading” narrative that Omicron is a lighter variant and that it could cost more lives. “On average, Omicron may be less serious, but the narrative that it is a mild disease is misleading, it undermines the overall response and costs more lives,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noting that Omicron continues to cause hospitalizations and deaths and that even Mild cases increase the pressure on hospitals. “For many countries, the next few weeks continue to be critical for healthcare workers and healthcare systems, and I urge everyone to do whatever they can to reduce the risk of infections so they can help ease the pressure on systems,” he said. .