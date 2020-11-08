Who is Jill Biden, the new US first lady

‘Think of that favorite teacher who gave you the confidence to believe in yourself. That’s the kind of first lady that Jill Biden will be, ‘said the elected US president. Image: Reuters

PhD in Education, Jill has made a career as a teacher and says that teaching ‘is not what she does, it is who she is’. She is the second wife of Joe Biden, the new president-elect of the USA. The two have been together for over 40 years and have a daughter, Ashley.

From the middle of an empty classroom, where she taught English in the 1990s, Jill Biden made a statement at the Democratic Party convention shortly after her husband was officially nominated for the presidency.

After defending Biden’s candidacy, she watched her husband exalt his qualities as a potential first lady.

“For all of you across the country, think of your favorite teacher, the one who has given you the confidence to believe in yourself. This is the kind of first lady that Jill Biden will be,” he said.

But what do we know about the woman will be next to Biden at the White House?

How Joe and Jill Biden met

Jill Jacobs was born in 1951 in the state of New Jersey. The eldest of five sisters, she grew up in Philadelphia, in the suburb of Willow Grove.

Before her union with Biden, she was married to the former player of soccer university student Bill Stevenson.

Biden lost his first mlher and one-year-old daughter in a car accident in 1972. His sons Beau and Hunter survived the accident.

Jill says she was introduced to him through Biden’s brother in 1975. At that time, her future husband was already a senator, and she was still in college.

“I was a senior and dated guys who wore jeans, sandals and a T-shirt. He came to my door wearing a sport jacket and loafers, and I thought, ‘God, that will never work, not in a million years.’ nine years older than me! “, she told Vogue magazine about the couple’s first meeting.

“But we went out to see One Man, One Woman in the cinema, and we really got along. “

"How did you get this number?" Those were the first words I spoke to Joe when he called me out of the blue on a Saturday in 1975.

Biden asked her to marry him five times before she accepted. “I couldn’t allow them to [os filhos de Joe] lose another mother. So I needed to be 100% sure, “explained Jill.

The couple married in New York City in 1977. Their daughter, Ashley, was born in 1981. The family would face the loss of Beau, due to brain cancer, in May 2015. He was 46 years old.

Jill talked about her family and the difficulties they faced when she supported her husband’s appointment.

“I know that if we entrust this nation to Joe, he will do for his family what he has done for ours: to unite and make us whole, to carry us forward in times of need, to keep America’s promise to us all,” she said.

‘Teaching is not what I do. It’s who I am ‘

Jill Biden already had the title of second lady, while her husband was vice president of Barack Obama between 2009 and 2017 Image: Getty Images

Jill Biden is now 69 and has spent decades working as a teacher.

Does she have a bachelor’s degree in English and two master’s degrees? in Education and English. She graduated in Education from the University of Delaware in 2007.

Before moving to Washington DC, she taught at a community college, at a public high school, and at a psychiatric hospital for teenagers.

He gave his speech at this year’s Democratic Party convention in his former classroom at Brandywine School in Delaware, where he taught English from 1991 to 1993.

Jill Biden was also an English teacher at Northern Virginia Community College, while her husband served as vice president.

“Teaching is not what I do. It is who I am,” she tweeted in August.

"Teaching is not what I do. It is who I am," she tweeted in August.

Life in politics

Jill Biden once held the title of second lady, while her husband was vice president of Barack Obama between 2009 to 2017.

During this period, his work included promoting community colleges, defending military families and raising awareness about breast cancer.

In 2010, it hosted the White House Summit on Community Colleges, which sought to “highlight the role of community colleges in the development of America’s workforce”.

She also launched the “Joining Forces” initiative with Michelle Obama, to help military veterans and their families gain access to education and employment programs.

Jill Biden spoke at this year’s Democratic convention in her old classroom in Delaware, where she taught English from 1991 to 1993 Image: EPA

In 2012, she published the children’s book Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops, based on the experience of his granddaughter in a military family.

She was a prominent supporter of her husband during the 2020 campaign, appearing alongside him and hosting events and fundraising.

On Twitter, where she describes herself as an “educator for life”, “military mother”, “grandmother”, “sister” and “Joe Biden’s wife”, she celebrated her husband’s victory.

“He will be the president of all our families,” he said.

"He will be the president of all our families," he said.