WHO passport proposal questioned by WHO

The proposal by European governments and other countries to create a vaccination requirement to allow a person to travel is criticized by the WHO (World Health Organization), which warns that such a measure could deepen the inequality between countries in the face of the lack of doses by world.

The EU and other countries have indicated that they will be able to establish a vaccination record that allows people to cross borders freely and have access to services. In Israel, the passport is already a reality and gives access to the gym and other places.

The proposal, however, is of concern to WHO. “People want to go back to travel, out of necessity or business. But we have to look at it from a scientific and equality point of view,” said Soumya Swaminathan, the agency’s chief scientist.

She warned that, from a scientific point of view, there is no guarantee that a vaccinated person will not transmit the disease. “Some vaccines show that they can prevent the spread of the disease by 70% or 80%. But it is not possible to guarantee that the person will not be at risk for others,” he said. In addition, there are no criteria for the levels of antibodies present in a person.

But the biggest concern is related to the inequality that can be deepened in the world, if such a measure is adopted. “Some countries have vaccinated 30% of their population, while many have failed to reach even 1%,” he said.

“Such a passport cannot be applied globally at this time. It is not possible,” he said.

In the coming days, the WHO Emergency Committee will comment on the matter. But, until now, it has always been against the requirement for travel passports. “But at that point, we have to be careful with a passport and what it represents,” warned Soumya.

She admits that if governments are talking about just one record to keep track of who has been vaccinated, that would be positive. “But this is something different from creating something that represents an obligation for someone to travel,” he warned.

Mike Ryan, WHO’s director of operations, also questioned the measure. “We want governments to have vaccine registration. But a passport raises ethical issues,” he said, pointing to the fact that such a document could still be used as a criterion to guarantee access to the university and other services.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, has again launched an alert on the rate of contamination. “Worldwide, cases and deaths continue to rise at worrying rates,” he said. “Globally, that number has almost doubled in two months,” he said.

According to him, with 4.4 million new cases in a week, the numbers are approaching the highest point since the crisis began. “Countries that managed to avoid transmission now see a high rate,” he said. “We all have a role to play in ending the pandemic,” he added.