WHO: Pause in AstraZeneca vaccine is “lesson” and “alert” to the world

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan during a press conference in Geneva Image: Reproduction

The World Health Organization (WHO) points out that the pause in research carried out by AstraZeneca in relation to a vaccine against covid-19 should serve as a “lesson” and an “awakening” for the world about expectations about a quick solution to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca suspended the final stage tests of its candidate for vaccine against covid-19 after a suspected “serious adverse reaction” in a study participant. The vaccine, which is developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, is tested in Brazil and other countries.

Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at WHO, indicated that the suspension is a “normal procedure” and reflects “good practice” on the part of the company.

Still, the event should be considered as a “wake-up call and lesson” for everyone to recognize that there are “ups and downs” in scientific research and that “we need to be prepared”.

“It’s not always that fast,” said the WHO representative, referring to the vaccine development process. For her, this should not be a reason to discourage research. But he is cautious about how the company’s work will resume. “We hope that (the tests) come back. But it will depend on many factors,” he commented.

Soumya confirmed that the results of previous testing phases were “promising” and that safety had not been a major obstacle. But he warns that there is no way to predict which of the 35 vaccines being tested will be the one that will give the greatest results.

Mike Ryan, WHO’s chief of operations, also made his warning about the rush by some to announce results. According to him, “the end of the pandemic is not near”. “We are all tired. But we have to fight to the end,” he said.

For the Irish, the tests need to respect technical criteria and include thousands of dozens of people. Some results may be announced in late 2020 and early 2021. But the assessment of product safety will have to continue.

“It takes time. And this is not a race. It is a race to save lives, against time. Not between companies and countries. It is not competition,” he warned. “But we are not going to bet on a horse until we reach the end of the race,” said Ryan.