WHO reports that 42 countries have already started vaccination, most developed

Germany: Woman is vaccinated at the Treptow Arena vaccination center in Berlin Image: POOL / REUTERS

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Friday that 42 countries have already started vaccination campaigns against covid-19, but warned that 36 of them are developed, which is why it considers it necessary to increase efforts so that immunization also reaches poorest countries.

“There is a clear problem, as low- and middle-income countries are not yet receiving the vaccine, which can be solved through the COVAX program,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom, referring to the organization’s initiative. to distribute doses equally.

At a news conference, the WHO chief said that currently “rich countries have purchased the majority of the supply of different vaccines” and, at the same time, are entering into bilateral agreements to purchase more doses, “which could potentially increase the price for all”.

“Vaccine nationalism harms us all,” said Adhanom, calling on countries that bought excess vaccines to donate doses.

“No country is special enough to skip the line and vaccinate its entire population while others still do not have access to doses. Do not miss the opportunity to protect the lives of those most at risk and ensure that all economies have a way to recover” , concluded the leader.