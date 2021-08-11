WHO to test three drugs to treat hospitalized patients

The World Health Organization (WHO) will start a new phase of clinical trials of drugs against covid-19, testing three drugs in hospitalized patients, and is also recruiting participants in Portugal.

The tests are part of the new phase of the Solidarity clinical trial, from the WHO, which enters the Solidarity Plus phase to test the efficacy of the drugs artesunate (from the pharmaceutical laboratory IPCA), used to treat severe cases of malaria; imatinib (Novartis), used to treat some types of cancer; and infliximab (Johnson & Johnson), used to treat immune system disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis.

The drugs were donated by pharmacists to carry out the clinical trial that is taking place in 52 countries, including Portugal.

“Finding more effective therapies and affordable for patients with covid-19 remains a critical need and WHO is proud to lead this global effort,” said WHO Director-General, Thedros Ghebreyesus, quoted in a statement from the organization released today.

The communiqué says that around 600 hospitals in the 52 participating countries are involved in the new phase of clinical trials, 16 more than in the initial phase, and it is possible to assess the effectiveness of several treatments at the same time using a single protocol, recruiting thousands of patients to generate robust estimates of the effectiveness a drug may have on mortality.

The protocol also allows for addition of new drugs throughout the process and the abandonment of those considered ineffective.

Trials have already shown, for example, that drugs such as remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir and interferon have little or no efficacy in hospitalized patients.

The clinical trial will only recruit adult patients, male and female, in hospital, until May 1, 2022.