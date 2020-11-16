WHO: vaccine supply will be “very limited” in the first half of 2021

Modern vaccine is 94.5% effective against the new coronavirus, preliminary data point Image: Getty Images

The WHO takes a cautious tone regarding the results of the vaccine against covid-19 and, despite celebrating the effectiveness of the products, warns that the world will see a “very limited” supply of doses in the first half of 2021.

The agency made the alert on the day that Moderna company indicated that its vaccine would be 94.5% effective. Last week, Pfizer revealed that its vaccine had a 90% rate of effectiveness.

“For WHO, these data are encouraging. But the agency has called on the international community not to fall into a period of relaxation of control measures.” This is not a time for complacency. We are extremely concerned, “he said. According to him, although the world has” good news “and” cautious optimism “, whoever lets the virus circulate freely will” play with fire “.

In the agency’s assessment, the choice of vaccine that will enter the global alliance will depend on its ease in ensuring distribution. In the case of Pfizer, stocking requires locations with temperatures as low as -70 degrees Celsius. In the case of Moderna, there would be the possibility of storage for up to a month in a refrigerator.

“We are happy,” said Brazilian Mariângela Simão, deputy director of WHO. According to her, other results will come out by the end of the year in relation to other vaccines and point out that, in some cases, logistics may be easier. “The scenario is promising,” he said.

For her, the global vaccine alliance will try to ensure that there is not a long time between vaccines that arrive in rich and poor countries.

But, in addition to the issue of efficiency and safety, the international consortium negotiates prices and supply logistics.

Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist, warns that, at first, supply will be compromised due to the purchase of vaccines already made by rich countries.

“We have a very limited number of doses in the first half (of 2021). Many doses have already been reserved,” he noted. However, she hopes that there will be enough production to vaccinate a more vulnerable portion of the 92 poorest countries in the world.

Mike Ryan, WHO’s director of operations, estimates that the moment is one of “great hope for humanity” and that it shows how “science overcomes ideologies”. But he also made it clear that the battle is not over yet and that a vaccine is not yet available.