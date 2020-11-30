Home World World WHO warns of stagnant progress in the fight against malaria
WHO warns of stagnant progress in the fight against malaria

More than 400,000 people died of the disease in 2019

Advances in the fight against malaria have stagnated in recent years, warns the World Health Organization in a report to be published on Monday (30), recalling that in 2019 more than 400,000 people died from this disease.

The WHO points out that this stagnation occurs mainly in Africa, the continent that adds more cases of this disease transmitted by females of the Anopheles mosquito, and the worst record of deaths, says the report that the UN agency dedicates annually to this scourge.

In 2019, about 229 million people contracted malaria, a figure that has remained relatively stable over the past four years.

After an important advance, which reduced the death toll from 736,000 in 2000 to 411,000 in 2018 and 409,000 in 2019, WHO emphasizes that “it is necessary to better focus interventions, develop new tools and have more funds to stop the global spread of this disease and achieve common internationally agreed goals “.

The UN agency reported that $ 3 billion of the $ 5.6 billion needed to fight malaria was raised last year.

“The scarcity of funds makes access to tools to fight malaria that have already been tested difficult,” insists the WHO, stressing that this creates “an important danger”.

Rather than adopting a uniform strategy, the affected countries base their struggle on local data in their attempt to end this disease.

With about 94% of the total deaths (384,000 in the African continent last year), “it is time for leaders in Africa and the rest of the world to mobilize once again to face the challenge that malaria represents,” said the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Only by acting together and committing ourselves to not leave anyone in the way, will we be able to achieve our common goal of eradicating malaria worldwide,” he added.

In 2019, almost half of all cases globally were concentrated in four African countries: Nigeria (27%), Democratic Republic of Congo (12%), Uganda (5%) and Mozambique (4%).

New coronavirus

Unlike other campaigns, WHO ensures that malaria prevention has not yet been affected by the new pandemic coronavirus, although it considers that “covid-19 threatens to make our efforts to overcome malaria even more and, above all, to treat patients,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO director for Africa.

“Despite the devastating impact of covid-19 on African economies, international partners and countries (in general) must do more to ensure that the necessary resources are available and to be able to develop programs against malaria that have shown they can help people” affected , he added.

The WHO points out that simple disruptions in access to medicines can result in an additional 19,000 deaths.

This report also highlights that since 2000, 21 countries have managed to eradicate malaria.

India has achieved spectacular results in recent years, with an 18% drop in infections and a 20% drop in deaths.

More impressive were the achievements of the six countries in the Mekong River basin in Southeast Asia, which are about to reach the goal of eradicating the disease by 2030. Between 2000 and 2019, malaria cases were reduced by 90%.

