WHO will wait for more data before making final decision on AstraZeneca

The World Health Organization (WHO) met on an emergency basis on Tuesday because of suspicions regarding the vaccine developed by Oxford / AstraZeneca. But he chose to wait for more research data on the alleged cases of thrombosis identified in people who had been vaccinated, before making a final decision about the immunizer.

Sources who attended the closed meeting between technicians and researchers revealed to the column that the option was to wait until the end of European investigations, before taking a definitive position. The forecast is that this could happen on Thursday.

The main bet of the Brazilian federal government for the vaccination campaign against covid-19, the vaccine became the subject of controversy, after several European countries chose to suspend the use of doses on a provisional basis. Among them were Italy, Germany and France.

The German Ministry of Health, for example, has indicated that local authorities “consider further investigation necessary after new reports of cerebral thrombosis in connection with vaccination in Germany and Europe”. In Paris, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, also made the decision to suspend the use of the vaccine, until the relationship between the cases of clots and the doses is clarified. However, he hopes that vaccination will resume quickly

The national authorities’ main argument is that they need to wait to see if cases of blood clots in vaccinated people have anything to do with the immunizer.

On Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency confirmed that it is investigating each of the cases registered by European countries. But he also pointed out that he would meet again on Thursday to present his final conclusions and take action.

“We cannot reach conclusions without a scientific analysis”, defended the agency. The organization, however, again repeated that, at least for now, “there are no indications that the vaccine has caused” the cases of thrombosis.

According to the agency, there was no sign of these side effects during clinical trials and thrombosis would not even be on the list of possible secondary impacts. According to Europeans, the number of registered clots would not be higher among those vaccinated, compared to the rest of the population.

Following the agency’s statement, both the French and Italian authorities celebrated the technicians’ signaling.

Meanwhile, in countries that have suspended doses, the decision has led to a scenario of confusion, with vaccination centers being forced to close and cancellation of already scheduled immunizations. In the financial sector, the measure had repercussions, with analysts pointing to the risk of a postponement in Europe’s economic recovery.

Earlier in the week, WHO had warned that it continued to recommend vaccination. “Several countries have suspended the vaccine,” said Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, still on Monday. “This does not mean that the cases of clots are related to vaccines. But it is the routine to control them,” he said.

Prior to Tedros’ statement, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said, at least until today, “there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine, and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives. and contain serious virus diseases “.

Mariângela Simão, deputy director of WHO, explained that the entity is in contact with national agencies and the EU and believes that a decision can be taken this week.

“It does not seem that we have more cases of thrombosis than in the general population,” he said. In his assessment, the recommendation is that there are still more benefits to vaccinating than the risks that the dose is supposed to generate.

She also points out that the problems encountered are with doses manufactured in European plants, and not with production lines in India or South Korea, where the Oxford vaccine is also manufactured.

Soumya Swaminathan, WHO’s chief scientist, says that, for the time being, there has been no relationship between the recorded incidents and the vaccine. According to her, the rate of thrombosis cases is even lower than in the rest of the population.

“Of the more than 300 million doses applied, there is not even one documented death linked to the vaccine. And we have had more than 2.5 million deaths from covid-19. We don’t want people to panic and we continue to recommend that vaccination be done. be maintained “, he added.