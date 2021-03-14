Why did Albert Einstein show the language to the world?

The photograph of the German physicist Albert Einstein (1879-1955), winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1922, showing the language is classic Image: Arthur Sasse / France Presse

On March 14, 1951, Albert Einstein was 72 years old. The celebrated physicist, born in the German city of Ulm, had lived in the United States for years and worked at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. At the research center, a party was organized in honor of him.

When the birthday boy left, the paparazzi were on the prowl, waiting for the world-famous professor’s witty snapshots of the world political situation, and to take the perfect birthday photo. Einstein, who normally already hated the media buzz around him, was irritated and tired of all the solemn speeches, he just wanted to leave.

But there was no way, because he was in the back seat of a limo, between the then director of the institute, Frank Aydelotte, and his wife, Marie. “Enough, enough …”, Einstein would have repeatedly shouted to the invasive reporters, but they would not give up: “Hey, professor, please smile for a birthday photo”, asked one of them.

Finally, the free-thinking, unconventional counterpart simply sticks out to its pursuers. With a presence of mind, photographer Arthur Sasse presses his camera’s trigger at just that moment, the image is recorded. And it was going to go around the world.

Mastery of infinite stupidity

The crazy professor, with disheveled hair and sloppy clothes, who usually forgets to put on socks and whose theory of relativity almost nobody understands until today, was already admired as a myth in life. The iconic snapshot also gave the super brain the status of a pop cult.

However, it was not Sasse who gave the photo worldwide fame, but Albert Einstein himself: having liked the image, he ordered several copies and cut it so that the Aydelotte couple disappeared, leaving only his tongue portrait outside.

The scientist sent the photo to lots of colleagues, friends and acquaintances. His secretary and last girlfriend, Johanna Fantova, would have trusted, flirting with the outsider image: “The stretched tongue expresses my political views.”

The Jewish Einstein, who had escaped Nazi Germany, knew what it was like to be a witch hunt by the state against his group. Thus, he had no sympathy for the Cold War, nor for the hunt for alleged communists initiated by Senator John McCarthy, in which numerous politicians, intellectuals and artists were accused of being “anti-American”.

Albert Einstein confronted this stupidity with irony and humor, and with a tongue out. Today, the image is reproduced by the millions, on posters T-shirts, cards, cups and graffiti. The brilliant scientist continues to have countless fans among the younger generations as well.