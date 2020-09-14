Why grandson wants to exhume body of former US president

Warren G. Harding (left) was the 29th president of the USA, between 1921 and 1923 Image: Getty Images

The grandson of former US President Warren G. Harding has filed a lawsuit for the Republican’s remains to be exhumed to confirm that they are related.

James Blaesing told the court that he wants to establish his ancestry with “scientific certainty”.

But other members of Harding’s family objected to the request, made in May.

They say they accepted the DNA evidence that Blaesing’s mother, Elizabeth Ann Blaesing, was Harding’s daughter with Nan Britton.

Harding, the 29th president of the United States, had an extramarital affair with Britton before and during his presidency (1921-1923).

The case came to light only after Harding died of a heart attack while still in office in 1923.

Britton revealed his relationship in a book published in 1927, The President’s Daughter, but never looked for DNA evidence confirming the child’s paternity by Harding. Harding had no other children.

Then, in 2015, the genetic test confirmed a correlation between Blaesing’s DNA and that of two Harding’s descendants. Blaesing’s biological link to Harding has been officially declared by AncestryDNA, a division of Ancestry.com.

Despite this, complaints have surfaced, given the 100th anniversary since Harding’s election (in 1920) as president.

Harding’s followers and family are preparing to celebrate the occasion with improvements to the existing (and new center) presidential in Marion, Ohio, near where he was born in 1865.

But Blaesing said he and his mother did not receive the recognition they deserve at the new museum.

“I took the test and took it to the public in 2015. Now it’s 2020 and nobody asked me anything,” he said.

Blaesing said he deserves “to have his story, his mother’s story and his grandmother’s story included in the sacred halls and museums of this city”.

He said he hopes to change that by providing more DNA evidence of his biological link to Harding.

At the same time, Blaesing’s process of exhuming Harding’s remains from his presidential memorial in Marion was challenged by another branch of the family.

“Unfortunately, widespread public recognition and acceptance by descendants, historians and biographers (and Blaesing himself) that Blaesing is President Harding’s grandson are not enough for him,” relatives said in a lawsuit.

The Ohio History Connection, which runs the Harding memorial and home, told the Associated Press news agency that it will not take a stand on the family dispute.

However, he told the court to consider a number of issues before violating Harding Memorial’s sealed sarcophagus.

The nonprofit said it accepted the 2015 DNA results “as a fact” and planned to include a section in the new museum about Britton and his daughter.