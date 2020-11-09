Why is Alaska the slowest state to count votes in the US elections?

Alaska is known for being a cold, sparsely populated state. Image: Getty Images

US press projections already indicate Joe Biden as the elected president of the United States, but regions are still counting the votes. Of the four states that do not yet have a definition, three are called key states: Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina. The last is Alaska, which lies just north of the continent and did not count even 70% of the votes until Monday night (9) – almost a week after election day (which was last Tuesday, 3 November).

According to The New York Times, the state only counted 61% of the votes until 7 pm (Brasilia time) today and should not end the count anytime soon. The reason is the increase in postal votes associated with the frozen state’s logistics.

The votes counted so far were only from voters who personally chose candidates on the 3rd or who anticipated the vote until October 29th. Those who voted by post or in person after October 29 will only have their vote counted from tomorrow. With that, it is possible that the state will take until November 18 to add everything.

According to local authorities, the increase in the number of votes by mail and early votes this year due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus made the situation atypical. Alaska has many remote villages with more complicated ballot logistics, which of course already slows down the state count by a week.

Counting of votes by mail

Until this year, the vote by mail was not so significant as to impact the count so much. However, in this election, according to information updated today by the local government, there were more than 119,000 votes by mail and more than 53,000 votes in advance, out of a total of approximately 220,000 voters. On election night, only 36,268 votes were counted, the state reported.

Alaska Elections Division director Gail Fenumiai explained to the local press that waiting a week to count the votes by mail is necessary to prevent the same person from voting twice, once by mail and once in person on election day. . “We are doing our best to ensure that only one vote for each voter is counted in the general election,” she said.

In the last elections – in 2016 and the midterms 2018 – the state used another counting system, which allowed votes to be added by mail earlier and faster. But to guarantee the security of this year’s votes in the face of the explosion of early votes and by mail, the state decided to return to the previous system, which is slower.

“The election in general has been more challenging, because of covid: finding election workers, doing our best to assure the public that we are keeping workers and voters safe,” said Gail. “Of course, having a record number of votes in the mail is a challenge.”

Deadlines

The ballots were posted until election day (November 3), but can be received until the 13th for voters within the US and until November 18 for voters outside the US. The counting must end by the 18th. With this, the state authorities want to certify the winner by the 25th of November.

Until 7 pm today, the state gave the Republican a wide margin Donald Trump with 62.2% of the votes. Joe Biden had 33.6%. In the last presidential election, in 2016, Trump won in the state.

However, even a victory for Donald Trump in the state this year would not allow him to reverse Biden’s victory, as it would only give him 3 more delegates out of the 214 he already has. A far cry from the 279 delegates that Biden has won so far.

For the Senate, whose outcome remains undefined, Alaska also gives Republican Dan Sullivan (62.3%) a wide advantage over Democrat Al Gross (32.1%). In the House, the advantage is that of Republican Don Young (63%) over Democrat Alyse Galvin (36.6%).