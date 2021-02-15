Why Texas, a hot climate, suffers from arctic cold

Cold is the most intense in 30 years – or more than century, in some cities; above, scene in Odessa, Texas Image: Reuters

The American state of Texas is known for its wide deserts and strong heat waves. However, at the moment, it is covered by a thick layer of ice.

Texas is experiencing some of its lowest temperatures in 30 years – in some specific locations, it is the coldest in more than a century.

Some areas of the state saw the thermometers mark -18 ° C this Sunday (14), and warnings against the cold will continue to be in effect throughout the week.

But what explains a place with hot weather registering such a marked cold?

According to the US Meteorological Service (NWS), it is to blame for an “arctic outbreak” originating just above the US-Canada border, which is freezing temperatures across much of the United States.

Cold air “outbreaks” like this are usually restricted to the Arctic region thanks to a series of low pressure systems, says the NWS. However, one of these waves advanced through Canada and “escaped” to the United States last week.

According to experts heard by the Reuters agency, it is a vast mass of cold air in the atmosphere, which brings frigid temperatures – which can be prolonged if storms form.

The effects of this have been harsh and fatal. On Thursday, ice covered the roads and caused a huge collision involving more than 100 vehicles in Forth Worth, Texas, with a total of six deaths and dozens of people hospitalized.

“This expansive dome of freezing temperatures (…) laid the foundation for winter storms that are causing chaos from coast to coast (in the US), not just this weekend, but also next week,” NWS published on Friday.

It is believed that the cold weather will not start until Tuesday, when the cold air should move northwards.

Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the NWS Climate Prediction Center, told Reuters that the Texan city of Amarillo can record temperatures of -17 ° C, breaking the previous record of -11 ° C recorded in 1895.

As a result, a lot of snow is expected to fall in parts of Texas and neighboring states like Oklahoma.

And, warns Chenard, the ice must continue to leave local roads dangerous.

Overall, scientists warn that global warming can also contribute to more extreme climates, including severe cold in some parts of the world.