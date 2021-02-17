With 4 million vaccinated, Israel will have ‘covid badge’ to differentiate accesses

Healthcare professional applies Pfizer / BioNtech covid-19 vaccine to young man in Israel’s Hod HaSharon city Image: Jack Guez / AFP

“If you are vaccinated, you can enter.” Israel, the world leader in the vaccination campaign against covid-19, has started a controversial “badge” project so that only vaccinated people have access to gyms, shows and restaurants.

In the past few days, the ministerial office has announced a timetable to remove the country from its third confinement since the beginning of the pandemic with an intense vaccination campaign, which turns Israel into a small “world laboratory”.

To date, four million Israelis have been vaccinated (45% of the population), of which 2.6 million have received the second dose, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. This is the highest vaccination rate in the world.

The country’s leading health insurance provider, Clalit, published a study of 1.2 million people that concluded that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine – the companies with which Israel has a biomedical data exchange agreement – is effective 94%.

With an effective vaccine and a high percentage of the vaccinated population, the authorities plan to gradually reopen gyms, museums, shopping malls, restaurants and cafes starting on Sunday (21). But not for everyone.

The government has announced a system of “badges”: purple, for those who have not yet been vaccinated, or who have only received one dose; and green in color, for those who received the second dose, or are “recovered” from covid-19.

Shopping malls, libraries, museums, cafes and some places of worship will open in a “purple” system, that is, for everyone.

Academies, sporting and cultural events, restaurants (with reservation) will be open to holders of the “green badge”, that is, only to those with a certificate of double vaccination, or recovery.

“We are moving towards responsible deflation in the form of ‘Yes, you are vaccinated, you can get in’,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz, about this measure, which can be difficult to apply to companies.

In addition to the “badges”, Israelis who received both doses will also be able to obtain a “green passport”. The document will allow entry into the country after a trip abroad without the need to comply with quarantine, but as long as they present a negative covid-19 test.

“Delicate balance”

At the beginning of the pandemic, intelligence services resorted to anti-terrorist measures to locate people who had been in contact with others who had contracted covid-19. The measure was controversial and led politicians to stop the initiative.

This time, the government encourages vaccination, but also wants to find a “delicate balance” between public health and respect for individual freedoms, Hagai Levine, a professor and researcher in public health at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, told AFP.

“In Israel, anyone (over 16 years old) can be vaccinated free of charge (…) and I believe it is necessary to take the vaccine. But it is also a right not to want to do it and, in this sense, the government cannot compel nobody, “he said.

The “badge” and “covid passport” were announced at a time when authorities are trying to stimulate vaccination among young people, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struggles to recover the economy before the March 23 elections , crucial to their political survival.

According to official data, 96% of people aged 70 to 80 years, most vulnerable to covid-19, received at least one dose of the vaccine, a rate that is only 44% among young people between 20 and 29 years old , in a country that has no problems with vaccine supply.

“The authorities should have put this measure (badges) in place a month earlier (…) but this is clearly part of Netanyahu’s reelection campaign,” points out Levine.