With Ardern as favorite, New Zealand goes to the polls tomorrow

Jacinda Ardern speaks with student at Auckland University in 2017 Image: Phil Walter / Getty Images

New Zealand will go to the polls tomorrow to choose whether to retain the current Labor Party government, led by world-famous Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, or to opt for a move to the National Party, led by Judith Collins.Ardern, 40, is recognized for his exemplary management of the coronavirus pandemic. With an option to close the borders and a severe lockdown as soon as the first cases of covid-19 were registered in the territory, the country counts “only” 1,880 infections and 25 deaths among its five million inhabitants since January.Despite still suffering the economic effects of the closure – and having the borders still blocked – life for New Zealanders has already returned to “normal”, since the country no longer has any local cases of transmission of the disease.In addition, the prime minister – one of the most popular in the country’s history – was able to deal “satisfactorily” with residents fighting terrorism after the bloody attack that killed 51 Muslims in 2019 in Christchurch.However, the opposition accuses Ardern of failing to live up to all of his campaign promises, as in the fight against child poverty and the rights of the Maori.Collins, 61, is already an avowed admirer of the British Margareth Thatcher and is known for having applied several “anti-crime” measures during her political career, especially when she was under secretary of the Ministry of Justice.Opinion polls point to a broad advantage for Ardern, who is expected to remain in office for the next four years.According to data from the government itself, about 46% of voters entitled to vote (1.6 million people) have already voted in the poll, including Ardern and Collins, to avoid crowds on Saturday.