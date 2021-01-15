With Biden, US must negotiate nuclear disarmament agreement with Russia

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at a get-out-the-vote drive-in rally at Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport on November 02, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. One day before the election, Biden is campaigning in Ohio and Pennsylvania, key battleground states that President Donald Trump won narrowly in 2016. (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images) Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

When President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, enters the White House next week, his government will have to negotiate quickly with Russia to save the important New Start disarmament treaty.

The text, which limits the nuclear arsenals of the two powers, expires on February 5, 16 days after Biden’s inauguration. It is the last major arms reduction agreement between the two former Cold War rivals.

The deadline is approaching and both Moscow and Washington will have to reach an agreement and leave aside the sorry state of their relations, which are greatly degraded by their differences in most international affairs and by accusations of electoral interference, espionage and cyber attacks.

The challenge is to ensure that the treaty, which is very important for both powers, does not disappear, said Elena Chernenko, of the Russian newspaper Kommersant, who has followed the negotiations closely in recent months.

“The treaty limits the possibility that one side is wrong about the other’s intentions or plans, as we saw this happen several times during the Cold War, which led to very dangerous times,” she explained to AFP.

The deal in question will also have to define the budget priorities of the two countries, said journalist Vladimir Frolov. A potential extension of New Start will therefore determine “whether more money will be spent than necessary on nuclear devices, in proportion [ao que foi gasto] in health, “he told AFP.

The New Start treaty was signed in 2010 by then American Presidents Barack Obama and Russian Dmitri Medvedev, at a time when both powers were trying to “restart” their relations.

The text establishes a maximum of 1,550 nuclear warheads on each side, in addition to a maximum of launchers and bombers, a number that, however, would be enough to destroy the Earth several times.

– Pressure and concessions -Joe Biden has a lot to gain if he achieves diplomatic success in the first weeks of his presidency, but that does not prevent a part of his country’s ruling class (the ‘establishment’) from pressing him, anxious for Washington to maintain a hard line with Moscow.

Last year, US lawmakers called for Russia to be punished for a wave of cyber attacks against American administrations and companies. Moscow has already been sanctioned by Washington on several occasions for various reasons, in addition to the mutual expulsions of diplomats.

Still, Biden’s future national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, indicated in January that the president-elect had asked his team to start reflecting on the New Start extension.

In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin recently proposed that the agreement be extended for one year without preconditions and asked his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, to obtain a “consistent” response from the United States to this proposal.

The last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, who stood out for Cold War disarmament treaties, said this week that he hoped Biden would approve an extension of the New Beginning and demanded that both sides “negotiate future reductions”.

According to Vladimir Frolov, Russia expects the treaty to be extended, as this would allow it to modernize its nuclear capabilities at its own pace, without rushing into an arms race.

Negotiations to extend the treaty have been stalled for months under the presidency of Donald Trump, who demanded that China, another major nuclear power, be included in the arms limitation. But Beijing showed little interest in complying with the request.

With Biden’s rise to power, that condition should disappear.

“Now, there are adults in the US room and, despite the elements of contention, this could be one of the points where Moscow and Washington will be able to reach an agreement,” said Chernenko.

