With CNN Brasil, UOL transmits debate between Trump and Biden on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump (left), and his opponent Joe Biden Image: Saul Loeb and Ronda Churchill / AFP

THE Twitter will relay on Tuesday (29) the first debate between the candidates for president of the United States: Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump. Transmission, a partnership between the Twitter and CNN Brasil, will have simultaneous translation into Portuguese.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 10 pm ET, and will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, at Case Western Reserve University.

After the event, journalists Kennedy Alencar and Vicente Toledo will analyze the debate in their columns at Twitter.

CNN Brasil will also have special coverage. As of 9:45 pm, journalist Monalisa Perrone leads a tour with reporters in the United States. The same will happen five minutes after the end of the debate.

After this second round of reporters, journalist Sidney Rezende and political commentator Caio Coppolla will analyze the details of the debate on CNN Brasil.

How the debate will be

Candidates will discuss their proposals for an hour and a half. The meeting will be mediated by Chris Wallace of Fox News.

The organization of the debate defined six topics for the meeting:

The histories of Trump and Biden

The Supreme Court

Covid-19

The economy

Race and violence in our cities

The integrity of the election

The discussion of each topic should take about 15 minutes. In each topic, the moderator will ask an initial question and each candidate will have two minutes to answer.

Subsequently, Wallace will lead the discussion of the matter between Biden and Trump until the end of the estimated time.

The American election is scheduled for November 3. Voting surveys have pointed to Biden’s leadership in the race.

Current president, Trump will repeat the 2016 one-two, with Mike Pence as his running mate.

Biden, who was deputy to Barack Obama between 2009 and 2016, has Senator Kamala Harris as his running partner.