With contagions falling, Venezuela will reopen beaches

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Image: Manaure Quintero

Venezuela will reopen its beaches and spas, as well as hotels and inns, closed to the public since March, amid a decrease in confirmed cases of covid-19, President Nicolás Maduro announced on Sunday.

As of this Monday, “in the field of commercial sectors associated with tourism (…) we will make inns and hotels, beaches and resorts more flexible,” said the president on television, without giving further details on biosafety measures.

Maduro also allowed outdoor activities and public events in open spaces whose capacity does not exceed 40% of its capacity; as well as the opening of clubs, amusement parks, cable cars, drive-ins, restaurants, liquor stores, among other businesses.

In addition, public bodies will be opened, such as the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Foreigners (Saime), which had been closed since March, when the virus arrived in the Caribbean country and a quarantine was ordered, still in force with flexibilities.

“We are taking a measure that we think is necessary and possible at the right time,” said the president.

The measure was announced amid a “sustained trend” of “falling” in the cases of the new coronavirus in this country of 30 million inhabitants, with 86,636 confirmed cases and 736 deaths, according to official data.

This Sunday, the official balance showed 347 daily infections, in contrast to 684 daily cases registered a week ago.