With insults and attacks, Trump and Biden step up campaigns in key U.S. states

Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump, opponents in the 2020 US elections Image: Jim Watson and Brendan Smialowski / AFP

President Donald Trump in Nevada and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in North Carolina: the two candidates for the US presidential election traveled to key states on Sunday, the eve of a crucial week for the campaign, marked by mutual attacks.

As in 2016, Trump – seeking a second term – he runs a frantic campaign with several trips a day. After landing Saturday night in Las Vegas, he met hundreds of faithful at an evangelical church in the city on Sunday.

Not very practical, the conservative millionaire deposited several 20-dollar bills in the donation basket. Later, he must find voters in Carson City, the capital of Nevada, a state in which his Democratic opponent has a five-point advantage.

After also attending a mass in Wilmington and praying at the grave of his son Beau, Joe Biden traveled to Durham, North Carolina. From there, he asked his followers not to wait until November 3 to vote, especially the African-American electorate, with whom he expects to win in this state where he leads the opponent by 2.7 points.

“This nation is strong enough to honestly tackle systemic racism and offer safe streets for families and small businesses that are often most affected by looting and fires,” said the Democrat, referring especially to George Floyd, the Afro-American American who died of suffocation by a white policeman in late May in Minneapolis. His death generated unrest in the city and a historic wave of outrage against racism.

A veteran politician, Biden leads national polls with nine percentage points. More importantly, although by a narrower margin, it appears ahead in the key states, which at each election can vote for one party or another.

To mobilize your supporters, Trump despite promises, “a red wave of a magnitude never seen before”, in reference to the color of the Republican party.

The two candidates will meet in Nashville, Tennessee, next Thursday for the final presidential debate, but Trump it has already intensified its attacks on Biden in the past few days.

“Joe Biden is a corrupt politician and everyone knows it,” the president wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

At his Saturday rally in Michigan, another crucial state for the elections, he called Biden a “criminal” and said he represented “a national security risk”.

Trump also attacked the state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, who imposed severe restrictions to combat the pandemic of the coronavirus, while the crowd shouted: “Put her in prison!”

“Domestic terrorism”

Whitmer, a staunch opponent of the president, became the target of a far-right group that planned to kidnap her and try her for “treason”. Participants were recently arrested before they could carry out their plan.

“It is incredibly disturbing” that the president “inspires, encourages and incites this type of domestic terrorism,” Whitmer told NBC on Sunday.

“People are frustrated with this governor and it has nothing to do with trying to attack her,” replied Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, to CNN, arguing that the president did “absolutely nothing to incite people to threaten Whitmer”.

Trump “You must realize that the words of a President of the United States have weight,” Mayor Nancy Pelosi told ABC.

Biden, meanwhile, denounced on Sunday the pandemic management by the White House, at a time when, according to him, “the situation is getting worse” in the United States, with more than 8 million cases and almost 220 thousand deaths by covid. -19.

“The president has known since January how dangerous the virus was and has hidden it from the country,” said the Democratic candidate in Durham, referring to a journalist’s revelations about Trump have been warned about the risk of the pandemic.

Biden had previously criticized the president in a statement that he “continues to minimize covid-19”.

Trump, who has always been reluctant to wear a mask, was hospitalized for three nights after contracting the new coronavirus in early October. He has since resumed his campaign at a marathon pace, claiming to be “immune”.