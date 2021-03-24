With the Holy See in crisis, Pope Francis cuts cardinal salaries by 10%

VATICAN, MAR 24 (ANSA) – The Vatican today issued a decree by Pope Francis that imposes a 10% cut in the salaries of Catholic cardinals.

The measure was taken due to the worsening of the economic crisis in the Holy See, a kind of “government” of the Church, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In the decree, Pope Francis says that personnel costs are a “relevant expense” in the budgets of the Holy See and the Vatican and that the reduction in wages is aimed at “protecting current jobs”.

“A sustainable economic future today requires, among other decisions, the adoption of measures in relation to the remuneration of employees”, says the decree. In addition to the 10% cut in cardinal salaries, the Vatican will cut salaries for department heads and secretaries by 8%.

Clerics and members of institutes of consecrated life or of societies of apostolic life, in addition to other religious officials from the Holy See and the Vatican, will be cut by 3%. The measure goes into effect as of April 1, 2021.

According to the Vatican, those who prove the impossibility of paying for their own health expenses or for relatives of up to second degree will be exempt from the reduction. The pope’s decree also suspends the granting of age bonuses between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2023.

The Holy See’s budget forecast for this year, signed by Francisco in February, projects a deficit of 49.7 million euros. The Church government has been operating in the red for several years and had a negative result of 11 million euros in 2019 – consolidated figures for 2020 have not yet been released.