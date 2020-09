Image: Getty Images / BBC

A woman fell from a car window on a busy highway while trying to shoot a video for the social network Snapchat. The case occurred in Surrey, UK.

According to Surrey police, the woman – whose name was not identified – was hanging from the passenger window to make the video when the M25 motorway crashed.

The police posted a photo of the vehicle’s front seats with the hashtag “no words”. “It was just luck that she was not seriously injured or killed,” they wrote.