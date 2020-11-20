Woman gives birth to twins during induced coma to treat coronavirus

Perpetual Uke gave birth to twins while in a coma by covid-19 Image: Playback / Sky News

A woman named Perpetual Uke had covid-19, had to be put into an induced coma and ended up giving birth to twins while she was unconscious. The case took place in April this year at Birmingham Municipal Hospital, in the United Kingdom, where Uke worked, until he started feeling bad in late March.

According to the BBC, the mother was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), surviving on the support of a mechanical respirator. So the doctors decided to put her in a coma and have a cesarean section for the birth of the twins.

The woman had to remain in a coma for another 16 days after cesarean section. And when he woke up, he received the news of the children’s birth with joy. “When they showed me the photos, they were so tiny, I couldn’t believe they were mine,” recalled Perpetual.

The babies were born at 26 weeks and were a big surprise for the mother, who was confused when she woke up.

“I was 24 to 25 weeks pregnant at that stage, and when I woke up, I was very disoriented. I thought I had lost my children because I couldn’t see my belly anymore. I was really worried,” Perpetual told Sky News.

After 116 days of hospitalization, the babies were discharged from the hospital. Perpetual’s husband, Matthew – who took care of the couple’s other children while the twins were hospitalized with their mother – said the period was very difficult. “It was really scary. With each passing day I hoped my wife was not among those who died,” he said.