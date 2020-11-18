Woman shot and killed by man after dog poop fight in the U.S.

Isabella Thallas (left) was killed by Michael Close (right) after the woman’s boyfriend’s dog pooped outside Michael’s apartment complex Image: Reproduction / CBS Denver and KDVR

Isabella Thallas, 21, was killed by Michael Close, 24, after the woman’s boyfriend’s dog pooped outside Michael’s apartment complex in Denver, Colorado (USA). Isabella’s boyfriend, Darian Simon, was also injured by 24 shots of an AK-47 fired by Michael at the couple. Isabella’s death took place on June 10 and a preliminary hearing the day before yesterday determined that Michael faces 15 charges and remains in closed custody until trial.

Details of the case were released at the preliminary hearing that took place the day before yesterday. The only witness who testified at the hearing was Joseph Trujillo, a Denver police homicide detective.

According to the website of the local television station KDVR, Joseph said the shooting came after Isabella’s boyfriend’s dog pooped in a rock garden outside Michael’s apartment complex.

After catching the scene, Michael would have opened the window and shouted at the couple: “Are you going to train this dog [para não fazer cocô na porta dos outros] or just yell at him? “It was not informed whether the couple responded to the apartment owner’s question. The prosecutors in the case showed a video of the security cameras at the hearing in which you can see Michael opening the curtains and pointing a rifle high power for the couple, while Darian bent down to collect the animal’s poop.

Isabella and her boyfriend Darian were shot even after taking the animal’s poop Image: Reproduction / CBS Denver

In the filming it is still possible to see the 24 shots fired by Michael against the couple. Isabella died on the spot and Darian was wounded with two shots to the legs and survived the attack.

When police arrived at the crime scene Chelsea Thompson, who identified herself as the defendant’s girlfriend, said he had run away and had called her confirming that he had shot two people.

Michael was arrested at Pine Junction by Jefferson County officials. The detective said that when the man was arrested he cried and said he was sorry.

The accused’s then-girlfriend also told police at the time that Michael was diagnosed with personality disorder and depression, but was never treated. She also revealed that he had a history of using cocaine, ecstasy and other drugs, in addition to his recent use of alcohol after three years sober.

A search and seizure warrant also found alcohol, cocaine residues and six cartridges inside Michael’s apartment. Another 18 cartridges were also found outside the window. In the investigation, the police found other weapons and ammunition inside the man’s apartment.

At the hearing, Michael’s defense attorney said Darian identified the wrong suspect when questioned by the investigation in the hospital room four days after the shooting.

Lisa Teesch-Maguire, a judge in Denver, thought the evidence found by the investigation was strong enough to accuse Michael. The magistrate demanded that the accused remain in prison in a closed regime and set the trial for January 4, 2021.

Michael now faces 15 charges, including first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a high-capacity weapon not permitted in the state, and disorderly conduct. In addition to four sentence intensifiers for the practice of violent crime.