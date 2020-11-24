Home World World Woman survives serious accident and celebrates: 'Eyelashes are still glued'
World

Woman survives serious accident and celebrates: ‘Eyelashes are still glued’

By kenyan
Karina Montes maintains a good mood weeks after the car collides with van Image: Reproduction / Twitter

Three weeks after suffering a car accident that almost took her life in Tolleson, Arizona, Karina Montes didn’t lose her sense of humor and vanity, and made a point of thanking her beautician for implanting false eyelashes, which remained intact even after the car crash.

“I may seem crazy, but I just wanted to say that you are literally the best artist of all time. Girl, I had a terrible car accident on the 30th (October) and my eyelashes are still glued !, Karina wrote in your Twitter account.

The owner of the “work of art”, Valeria Brianna, joined the wave of fun and also won some likes on the social network.

Still on Twitter, Karina reduced her joke and said she was recovering from the scare that had put her life at risk. “Jokes aside, when I say I’m blessed to still be here, I really mean it and I thank God every day along with the emergency response, doctors, nurses, surgeons, everyone. That’s why I sent a message from text to Val also thanking you! The glory goes to God “, Karina posted.

According to the website of the newspaper The Sun, Karina’s car collided with a van on October 30, and the young woman is still hospitalized.

