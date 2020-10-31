Home World World Woman takes off clothes to pressure prosecutor to clarify son's death
World

Woman takes off clothes to pressure prosecutor to clarify son’s death

By kenyan

Mother took off her clothes to pressure authorities in relation to her son’s murder Image: Reproduction / El Universal

A woman took off her clothes yesterday afternoon in an attempt to pressure authorities to clarify the murder of her son, young Alan, in 2019, according to the newspaper El Universal. The protest took place in the Mexican state of San Luis Potosí.

The woman – who had no identity revealed – took off her clothes in the middle of the street and entered the building of the State Prosecutor’s Office, in front of what she classified as “lack of results to clarify the murder of her son”.

A video, which circulates through social networks, shows the naked woman climbing the stairs of the building. She was accompanied by a group of people, who were carrying posters and pictures of Alan.

According to information from El Universal, this same woman had already sought the National Human Rights Commission a few weeks ago to seek support and follow-up in the case of her son. But when he returned to the capital, he decided to go directly to the FGE building (Fiscalía General del Estado), which is a kind of public prosecutor.

The prosecutor involved in the case asked him for another 30 days to deliver the final report on Alan’s case.

In addition to a person who is already in prison, the mother also accuses three other young men who accompanied her son on the night of her disappearance.

