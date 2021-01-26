Woman wakes up in the middle of the night by noise and is faced with invading goat

Goats and goats usually move around the city Image: Reproduction / North Wales Live

Tracey Zbinden only thought of the worst when she started hearing strange noises at 2 am in the hotel she owns in Llandudno, Wales, United Kingdom. But it all turned into a comical situation as soon as she realized that it was not a robber, but a goat.

The British is taking advantage of the days of lockdown, caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, to spend a few nights with his daughter, Joey Staerkle, in his luxury inn. Accustomed to the calm, she was startled to hear noises on the stairs towards the bedroom where she slept.

“To be honest, my heart was beating fast,” Tracey told North Wales Live. It was then that she woke up Joey so that they could both check what was going on and they came across something unexpected.

She already had her cell phone in hand, ready to call the police, but when they opened the door, they found a goat looking for food. “When we saw the goat, Joey took a picture and we both started laughing,” he recalls.

The human presence scared the animal, which left quickly, leaving the women wondering how he managed to get in. Shortly afterwards, Tracey realized that she had left one of the doors unlocked during the night.

As some goats and goats move around the city, their presence in the yard is common, it was the first time, however, that one of them was more daring to infiltrate the interior of the property.