Woman wearing Charlie Hebdo cape sweater wounded

A woman wearing a nightgown emblazoned with a cover of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo was slightly wounded with a knife on Sunday in London’s Hyde Park, police said, asking for help in finding the perpetrator.

“Police received a call from the rescue services at 3:34 pm on Sunday for an assault on Speaker’s Corner” in Hyde Park, capital police explained in a statement Sunday night.

“The police who visited the site found a 39-year-old woman with a small cut on her head,” he added.

In videos shared on social media, a person dressed in black approaches a woman in a sweater that had a print the design of a magazine cover satirical Charlie Hebdo.

Then, the woman appears with a bleeding head, being assisted by agents of a police van that was nearby, says the The Guardian.

London: A woman wearing a Charlie Hebdo T-shirt was slashed with a knife at Speakers Corner in Hyde Park. The 39-year-old was taken to hospital after the attack on Sunday afternoon. No arrests have yet been made.https://t.co/Cj0EoghC5j — Humanists UK (@Humanists_UK) July 26, 2021

According to police, the woman attacked in London “was treated right there and then was taken to a hospital in central London.” The victim is not in danger, according to the security body.

Police said they found a knife near the scene of the crime and called for the collaboration of any witnesses. However, he asked to avoid “speculation about the motive of the attack”.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and we are working to find the person responsible”, he insisted.

The Charlie Hebdo massacre has sparked an intense debate about freedom of expression in France. The magazine was target of an attack on January 7, 2015, at its headquarters in central Paris, after publishing caricatures of the prophet Mohammed. The perpetrators of the attack, the Kouachi brothers, killed 12 people and then fled.

In September 2020, the magazine reprinted the caricatures of the prophet, which caused outrage among the Muslim community.

Three weeks later, a Pakistani man injured two people with a knife in front of the magazine’s former headquarters.

In October of the same year, a young Chechen decapitated a high school teacher who showed some of the cartoons to his students in a class on freedom of expression.