Woman without a mask is thrown out of the bus while spitting on a man’s face

Woman was pushed off the bus after spitting on a man’s face Image: Reproduction / TikTok

A woman was pushed off the bus in Vancouver, Canada, for not wearing a face mask, according to local TV network CTV News. The police are investigating the case.

In the images, published on social networks, a woman – who did not have her identity revealed – appears standing, without a mask, and then spits in the face of another passenger. He then gets up and pushes her hard out of the vehicle.

According to local media, the disagreement between the two would have occurred due to the non-use of the mask, which is mandatory in Vancouver’s public transport.

Canadian police said they only learned of the incident after the video was posted on the social network TikTok. “The police are trying to contact the individual who posted the video in an effort to gather additional information,” said Sergeant Clint. Hampton in an interview with CTV News.

Hampton also said that if the woman is identified, she could be charged with assault.

A TikTok video shows woman shoved of #Vancouver bus after she spits on passenger in #CanadaSource: @TheInsiderPaper pic.twitter.com/somksDxaPn – Global News (@GlbBreakNews) October 23, 2020