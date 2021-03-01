‘Women deserve an answer’, says Hillary on investigation against Cuomo

In a statement, Hillary says she is “happy to see that there will be a complete, independent and complete investigation” Image: David Gannon / AFP

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton today defended the investigation against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, accused of sexual harassment by two former employees.

According to information from Fox News, Hillary issued a statement saying that the women involved in the case deserve answers. “These stories are difficult to read and the allegations raise serious questions that women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to,” she said.

I am happy to see that there will be a complete, independent and complete investigation “.Hillary Clinton

Earlier, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the charges against Cuomo were credible. “Women who have presented serious and credible charges against Governor Cuomo deserve to be heard and treated with dignity.”

The accusations have been made in recent days and have been formally denied by Cuomo. On Saturday (27), former health aide Charlotte Bennett told the New York Times that the governor sexually harassed her last year. In response, Cuomo said that he never made “insinuations to Miss Bennett, nor did I intend to act inappropriately”.

He stated that he wanted to support her, since she had told him that she was a survivor of sexual assault.

Another former adviser, Lindsey Boylan, said in a blog that Cuomo harassed her when she worked for his administration, between 2015 and 2018. She claims that the governor kissed her forcibly on the mouth, suggested that she participate in a strip game poker “and” advanced to touch me on the back, arms and legs “. Cuomo’s staff also denied the allegations.

Over the weekend, after pressure from congressmen, the governor accepted that an independent investigation be launched to investigate the complaints, in addition to that which will be made by the administration itself.