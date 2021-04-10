World experiences increased restrictions and obstacles in vaccination against HIV

From Bogotá to Mumbai, passing through Paris, millions of people must respect this weekend new confinements and curfews against an increase in coronavirus cases, while the lack of doses and the fear of side effects affect vaccination.

This Saturday (10), the 125 million inhabitants of the Indian state of Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai started a weekend confinement. The region is the most affected by covid in India, a country that has registered 145,000 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

The vaccination campaign for India’s 1.3 billion people is also in trouble. The country has administered only 94 million vaccines and doses are running out, according to authorities.

In Colombia, the eight million inhabitants of the capital Bogotá will also have to respect weekend confinement. Colombia records more than 2.5 million cases and more than 64,000 deaths from covid-19.

In Argentina, where about 2.5 million cases have been recorded and almost 57,000 deaths from coronavirus, nighttime circulation has been banned since Friday and for three weeks in high-risk areas, such as Buenos Aires and its periphery.

In Naples, southern Italy, hundreds of merchants took to the streets on Saturday to protest the closure of the trade displaying women’s underwear, as establishments selling this “essential” item are not required to close their doors during confinement.

“Praying to God”

In Venezuela, opposition leader Juan Guaidó accused President Nicolás Maduro’s government of lying about the lack of vaccines in the country.

“They said they bought 10 million vaccines [russas Sputnik V], where are the 10 million vaccines? “, he asked.

Guaidó reacted to the statements by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, who said in an interview with AFP that without sanctions, the authorities would have “bought the 30 million vaccines that are needed in the country three months ago”.

This Saturday, the Venezuelan government announced that it paid just over half the amount requested (the equivalent of $ 64 million) to buy 11 million doses of anti-viral vaccines through the Covax mechanism, a program created by the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure equitable distribution of the immunizer.

Venezuela, which is facing a new wave of contagions, has many hospitals filled with coronavirus patients and who do not have the necessary means to serve them.

According to official figures, the country recorded 171,000 cases and 1,720 deaths, but these numbers were questioned by NGOs.

Across Latin America and the Caribbean, the pandemic has claimed more than 823,000 lives and caused more than 26 million cases.

Brazil, the most affected country in the region with almost 350,000 deaths, was again on Friday the one that recorded the most deaths by covid-19 worldwide (3,693), according to an AFP count based on official data.

President Jair Bolsonaro, accused of having minimized the severity of the pandemic from the beginning, said he was the victim of a judicial campaign, after the creation of a Senate commission to investigate the government’s alleged “omissions” in the management of the covid-19.

Meanwhile, in Peru, the government has organized a disinfectant operation at polling stations for Sunday’s elections, which will take place amid record numbers of covid-19 infections and with no favorite among 18 presidential candidates.

The country, with 33 million inhabitants and which has had four presidents since 2018, lives the deadliest week of the pandemic, with a moving average of 279 daily deaths. It also accumulates 54,285 deaths and 1.6 million cases

Side effects and “impacting” imbalance

Worldwide, the pandemic killed 2.9 million people and caused more than 134 million cases.

In most countries, the vaccination campaign is progressing at an uneven pace and marked by obstacles.

According to an AFP count, more than 733 million doses have been applied in at least 196 countries and territories. Of this total, 49% was administered in high-income countries, where 16% of the world population resides.

At the same time, in Europe, where several countries are suffering from an alarming increase in contagions, the possible side effects of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being investigated.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was investigating whether there was a relationship between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is not yet being administered there, and the formation of blood clots.

He also explained that he is studying more deeply whether the AstraZeneca vaccine, also questioned by this problem and suspended totally or partially in several regions and countries, could generate broader vascular problems.

On Wednesday, the European regulator said that blood clots are a serious but “very rare” side effect of AstraZeneca, especially in young people.

In the United States, the health regulator, the FDA, said it found no cause-effect link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and clot formation.