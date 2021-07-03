World Wide Web source code NFT sold for 5.4 million (but had bugs)

Tim Berners-Lee, also known as the “father of the web”, sold the code base he used to make the first work web browser. But there were mistakes.

O non-fungibletoken (token non-fungible, NFT) of the original source code for the World Wide Web, written by Tim Berners-Lee, was sold by 5.4 million dollars, about 4.55 million euros, in an auction of Sotheby’s.

However, according to the The Next Web, the buyer may have been pleasantly surprised, after discovering that the code auctioned as NFT may contain some errors.

The bundle of auctioned articles included the original archive of dated and time-stamped files, including source code; a scalable vector graphical (SVG) representation of the complete code; a letter written by Berners-Lee talking about the code and its creation process; and an animated representation of the code to be written.

Mikko Hypponen, a security expert, detected some errors in the code. At the Twitter, explained that, in the image released by the code, there are some special characters that shouldn’t be there, in place of the ‘<>‘.

“NFT consists of multiple components, and the code looks good everywhere, but the video seems to have all the special characters encoded“, said Hypponen to the portal. “This code would not work and could not be compiled.”

Despite this, the mistake doesn’t necessarily make the NFT any less valuable. This mistake can make the NFT “even more collectible for collectors,” Hypponen said.

One token non-fungible (NFT) is a special type of token that represents something unique. Traded for kids, it’s a technology that allows you to verify the ownership of a digital file.

Typically, a computer image can be infinitely copied and pasted, creating multiple copies of an unknown original. A file that is associated with an NFT allows know what the original file is and who owns it.