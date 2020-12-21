World’s oldest panda dies in China at 38

Xin Xing’s age was equivalent to 130 human years Image: Getty Images

Xin Xing, the oldest giant panda in the world, died at the Chongqing Zoo in China at the age of 38.

In the wild, pandas live about 20 years – Xin Xing’s age was 130 years of human age, calculates the New York Post.

The zoo today announced that the animal died on December 8, due to multiple organ failure due to old age.

The name “Xin Xing” means “new star” and is a sign of what she represented for the survival of the pandas: she had 36 cubs throughout her life and became known as the “heroine mother”.

The giant panda was placed on the list of endangered species in 1990, and removed in 2016 after entities from China and the rest of the world put conservation initiatives into practice.

Today, the species is considered “vulnerable”. According to the NGOs WWF and Pandas International, there are 600 pandas in captivity and 1,864 in the wild.