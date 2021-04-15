WTO and WHO discuss sharing of know-how and increased production of vaccines

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, said on Wednesday, 14, that the world must “explore all options” to increase the production of vaccines against covid-19, including the easing of intellectual property. According to the director, some manufacturers started to share their know-how, but still “only under restrictive conditions”. In an event of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on a greater distribution of immunizers, Tedros argued that just money “is not enough”, and that vaccine production needs to be increased “dramatically”.

“Money does not help without vaccines to buy”, summed up the director. In a statement after the event, WTO Director-General Okonjo-Iweala Ngozi said there were “useful exchanges on issues where some perspectives were different” on the “appropriate role for intellectual property protections”. In addition to issues of transparency in vaccine contracts, “what has been cited by many as an important factor in appropriate pricing and distribution and a critical part of access and equity”.

Tedros said the pandemic “is an unprecedented emergency that requires unprecedented action”. According to the director, the current production sharing agreements controlled by the companies are not getting close to meeting the overwhelming public health needs “.

“We ask companies to share know-how, intellectual property and data with other qualified vaccine manufacturers, including in low- and middle-income countries,” said Tedros. In addition, he asked “countries to invest in the local manufacture of vaccines”.

Present at the event, the United States Trade Representative, Katherine Kai, stated that the pandemic “is not just a challenge for governments. This challenge applies equally to the industry responsible for the development and manufacture of vaccines”. The country is home to some of the leading pharmaceutical companies producing vaccines and where pressure for patent flexibilization has been growing.

“As governments and leaders of international institutions, the highest standards of courage and sacrifice are required of us in times of crisis. The same must be required of industry,” he said.