WWII Wreck Discovery Could Stimulate Underwater Tourism in Italy

Anyone visiting southern Italy in the future will be able to count on a new activity. The recent discovery of forty shipwrecks off the coast of the island of Lampedusa could give rise to a new opportunity for underwater tourism.

The wrecks were found off the coast of Lampedusa, an island that lies between Sicily and Tunisia.

According to the news forbes, the submerged vessels date from the 2nd World War and ended up sinking after a series of British attacks.

During the research, divers found several details that account for the richness of the vessels. Cannons, bombs, old vehicles, trucks and tanks were some of the items that experts managed to demystify among the wreckage.

The diving team also managed rescue a bronze bell, belonging to one of the ships, at a depth of 73 meters.

The ship in question was the freighter Egadi, which carried mail and passengers around small islands off the west coast of Sicily.

However, the British air force attacked the Egadi on 30 August 1941, about 50 kilometers from Lampedusa, and east ended up sinking causing 44 deaths, while 65 people managed to escape using lifeboats.

The team involved in the research had been working on the project for over 15 years. To locate the wrecks, experts spoke with local fishermen who were observing large groups of fish attracted by the habitat similar to a coral reef that sinking ships create.

Now, the goal is to develop a attractive tourist offer from the shipwrecks.

mario arena, one of the researchers involved in the discovery, classified the wrecks as “underwater cultural assets”, which have the potential to create successful diving tourism, such as that which already exists in Malta and Croatia.

For now, the first step is retrieve the fishing nets that got stuck in the wreckage, but this project is already underway.

In addition, Mario Arena still points another condition to the development of this activity: wrecked ships have an “environmental impact” due to the thousands of tons of explosives on board that release chemical agents.

To try to respond to this obstacle, the team is collaborating with a university in Germany to analyze samples and understand the impact of shipwrecks on marine life.