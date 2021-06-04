Xi Jinping will reinforce propaganda to create the image of a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” country

China will reinforce international advertising. The aim is to reinforce its global image and establish itself as a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” country.

On Monday, the Chinese President called for a strengthening of international propaganda to help foreigners understand that the party and the government are “fighting for the happiness of the Chinese people”. According to Público, the request was made during a study meeting of the political bureau of the Communist Party (PCC).

how, currently, China’s image is not the best, the country must develop an international image that reflects its status as a world power. To that end, Xi Jinping recommended that the country needs to improve the way it tells its “stories” to the global audience.

The government official established as a priority the development of a discourse and narrative based on his own practices and theories – using new concepts, domains and expressions -, and reinforced the need for tell the stories the chinese way, focusing on the spiritual force behind these stories.

This change is a reflection of the strain that the covid-19 pandemic has caused on China’s international image and shows the President’s dissatisfaction with current diplomacy.