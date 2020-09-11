Yellow vests return to French streets tomorrow: authorities prepare for protests

After a break during the summer, the “yellow vests” are expected to return to the streets of France tomorrow, with a series of actions planned by the country. The movement used social media to announce demonstrations in Paris and in several other French cities, while authorities are preparing to avoid confusion and vandalism.
The meetings are announced in Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon, Lille, Nantes, Nice, Strasbourg and in the capital. In Paris, they must take place in the stock exchange square, in the Wagram and Saint-Pierre squares and at the foot of the Sacred Heart basilica, in the Montmartre district.
“Faced with the risks of public order disruption,” Paris police chief Didier Lallement banned “any gathering of people who claim to be part of the yellow vest movement” in various sectors of the capital, including the Champs-Elysées, the National Assembly and the Hôtel Matignon (headquarters of the head of the government), as of 18:00, local time, this Friday (11) and Saturday.
Between 4,000 and 5,000 protesters are expected in Paris, according to police sources, who have evoked the participation of at least 1,000 “potentially violent” people.
On the event page at Facebook, there are more than 2,300 people confirmed and 7,000 have expressed interest in going.
“Our demands have not changed: access to a better life, a more direct and participatory democracy, more social and fiscal justice. And, above all, respect and recognition for each citizen,” wrote one of the group’s Facebook pages leaderships.
Through social media, Jérôme Rodrigues, an active figure in the movement, made an appeal “for total civil disobedience”. “I ask you to show no ID card that day, even if it means going to the police station for a interrogation and spending 4 hours there. The government will not let us do what we want,” he wrote.
The tense climate between the yellow vests and the forces of order can be measured on social media. Yesterday, Jérôme Rodrigues compared the police to a “gang of Nazis” in an exchange of messages on Twitter with the union of officers Synergie. The case led French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to file a complaint against the member of the “yellow vests”.
Armament to disperse groups
After much controversy over the use of the defense bullet launchers (LBD) in France for “dispersion” by the police, during the demonstrations of the “yellow vests”, the government announced, on Thursday, that the forces of order will start to use, starting this Saturday, a new type of grenade for that purpose. The equipment is “less dangerous”, as Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said.
Defense bullets have been questioned by human rights organizations after many protesters were injured in previous protests.
Protest banned in city birthplace of movement
In Toulouse, in the southwest of the country, considered one of the strongholds of the yellow vest movement, this Saturday’s demonstration was banned by local authorities, in particular because of “the high rates of dissemination of the covid-19”. In addition to the health situation, the local government indicates that “the unauthorized demonstrations of the yellow vest movement” in 2018 and 2019 “gave rise to serious events” in the city center.
Born on November 17, 2018, the citizen movement of the “yellow vests”, is characterized by an anti-elite group, which fights for more fiscal and social justice in France and has as a way to act the protests and occupations of roundabouts in several cities , sometimes with violent demonstrations.
Without masks
Two years after the appearance of yellow vests, the movement is preparing for its return and, this time, it could count on the massive reinforcement of anti-masks.
In France, since the government imposed the mandatory use of this type of protection in closed public places and on busy streets, messages from anti-mask activists and yellow vests have been circulating on social networks against the decree.
In Paris, by order of Prime Minister Jean Castex, the use of the mask has been mandatory throughout the capital since the end of August. But if the measure was well received by medical teams, a “sanitary dictatorship” is reported on the yellow vest Facebook page, which included this issue among its claims.
The fact raises many doubts as to whether this Saturday’s event could bring together people without this type of protection. In comments posted on the internet, the yellow vests question the effectiveness of the masks to prevent Covid-19 and denounce a deprivation of liberty.
In this context, the agenda of the two movements may coincide, believe experts consulted by the newspaper Le Parisien. “The yellow vests and the anti-masks are together in their refusal to allow the law to be dictated by the State. We find, in both movements, this idea that specialists, like elites, impose measures that go against freedoms”, he explains sociologist Remy Oughiri to the newspaper Le Parisien.
The French medical community, however, is categorical in saying that wearing masks can reduce the chances of spreading the virus.