Yellow vests return to French streets tomorrow: authorities prepare for protests

Demonstrations in Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon, Lille, Nantes, Nice and Strasbourg were announced Image: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP

After a break during the summer, the “yellow vests” are expected to return to the streets of France tomorrow, with a series of actions planned by the country. The movement used social media to announce demonstrations in Paris and in several other French cities, while authorities are preparing to avoid confusion and vandalism.

The meetings are announced in Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon, Lille, Nantes, Nice, Strasbourg and in the capital. In Paris, they must take place in the stock exchange square, in the Wagram and Saint-Pierre squares and at the foot of the Sacred Heart basilica, in the Montmartre district.

“Faced with the risks of public order disruption,” Paris police chief Didier Lallement banned “any gathering of people who claim to be part of the yellow vest movement” in various sectors of the capital, including the Champs-Elysées, the National Assembly and the Hôtel Matignon (headquarters of the head of the government), as of 18:00, local time, this Friday (11) and Saturday.

Between 4,000 and 5,000 protesters are expected in Paris, according to police sources, who have evoked the participation of at least 1,000 “potentially violent” people.

On the event page at Facebook, there are more than 2,300 people confirmed and 7,000 have expressed interest in going.

“Our demands have not changed: access to a better life, a more direct and participatory democracy, more social and fiscal justice. And, above all, respect and recognition for each citizen,” wrote one of the group’s Facebook pages leaderships.