Young man gets 16 years in prison for leaving baby alone with packet of cookies

By kenyan
Street where the case took place, in Malaga, Spain Image: REPRODUCTION / EL PAÍS

A young woman of Moroccan origin was sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing her 17-month-old daughter for abandonment. The case took place in Malaga, Spain.

Sara, 23, confessed to leaving her baby alone at home for about a month, with only a bottle and a packet of cookies. According to the police, the baby died around the fifth day. The case occurred in 2018.

The judge found Sara guilty of murder for abandoning and temporarily abandoning minors. “Sara will assume her responsibility and serve many years in prison,” said her lawyer, according to the newspaper El País.

“I’m sorry, I’m really sorry,” Sara said in court. She was 20 when she left the baby alone in her room, on the bed, closed the window and doors and never returned to the apartment.

During the period, whenever she was asked about her daughter’s whereabouts, she stated that she had left it in the care of someone else, without informing who she was.

Suspicious, Sara’s brothers traveled from Morocco to the Spanish city to find out what was going on. First she stated that she left the baby in the care of a woman. Then, during an argument, he ended up confessing that the child had been alone at home for over a month.

The police and Sara’s brothers broke down the door and found the baby dead on the floor at the foot of the bed. There was cocaine, paracetamol and urine on the bed, as well as scraps of food, dirty clothes and packages scattered around the house. Sara tried to escape to her boyfriend’s house, where she was arrested.

The young woman moved to Spain in 2017, fleeing social pressure for unwanted pregnancies and without the support of the child’s father, who raped her. After the birth of her daughter, Camelia, she started working as a waitress in a nightclub, maintaining “intense social and nightlife”, as the sentence goes.

According to neighbors, she usually went out to work at night and left the baby alone for hours. The child cried to exhaustion.

Forensic psychiatrists do not know what went on in the young woman’s head during the period. Experts spoke of “temporal block” and a personality marked by “affective immaturity, self-centeredness, narcissistic behaviors, inability to self-criticize and impulsiveness”. But signs of “regret, guilt and anxiety“.

