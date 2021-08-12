Younger, lighter faces are preferred by the Twitter algorithm

A study carried out by Bogdan Kulynych, a student at the Swiss University EFPL, showed that the Twitter algorithm favors younger, thinner, lighter-skinned faces.

The company, which had previously been embroiled in controversy over the algorithm’s bias, has now paid Bogdan $3,500 to study it.

During the research, the investigator generated artificial faces with distinct features, and let them run through the Twitter algorithm to see which ones it focused on.

Bearing in mind that the faces were created digitally, it was possible to generate almost identical faces, changing only small points, such as skin tone, face width, gender or age.

The study allowed to prove that the algorithm prefer younger faces, thinner and lighter, at the expense of older, wider and darker ones.

“We created these filters because we believe that’s what beauty is, and that ends up shaping our models and creating these unrealistic notions of what it means to be attractive”, said Rumman Chowdhury, director of Twitter’s Artificial Intelligence team, cited by the newspaper The Guardian.

The bias of the algorithm Twitter it had already been controversial in 2020, after some users noticed that more white than black faces appeared – and even more white than black dogs).

At the time, the company apologized. “Our team ran tests on the algorithm and found no racial or gender bias. But it’s obvious from these examples that we have more analysis to do. We’ll continue to share what we’ve learned, the actions we’ve taken and we’ll open up our tests for others to assess and replicate.”

This question led the company to launch a prize of thousands of dollars for researchers who could demonstrate harmful features of the algorithm — and Bodgan was the winner.

“Algorithm harms aren’t just bugs. Much of the technology that is harmful is not by accident or mistakes, but by the design itself. This comes from an attempt to maximize the engagement and, in general, profits, externalizing the costs to others”, explained the researcher.