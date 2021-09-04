Your air miles can help Afghans flee the Taliban

The non-profit organization Miles4Migrants is collecting air miles for evacuation missions in Afghanistan.

air miles are a type of credit card benefit that entitles you to receive special offers, discounts and privileges if you accumulate enough airline miles on the card to be used on flights and airline tickets. If your card has this feature, you earn airline miles for every purchase you make with the card.

THE Miles4Migrants it is, in collaboration with airlines, governments and other groups, turning donated air miles into flights for people fleeing their homes due to war, natural disaster or persecution.

Since the Taliban conquered Afghanistan, Miles4Migrants has seen a huge increase in donations, writes the portal Free Think. The organization collected 222 million miles in the week before August 27: more than it received in the previous five years combined (168 million).

Miles4Migrants does not guarantee that donations will necessarily be used to help Afghan refugees. Air miles will generally be used for “more urgent flight requests, which include assistance to Afghan families”.

Air miles recently donated are enough for leave 15,000 refugees to safety.

“We were taking people out of Afghanistan until the airport was closed,” co-founder Seth Stanton told the magazine people on August 16th.

After commercial flights were suspended, Afghan airline Ariana said it would resume domestic flights. Due to the age of manufacture of the aircraft and the state of the aircraft, the company is prohibited from flying to the United States and the European Union.

If you are interested in donating air miles to Miles4Migrants, you can do so here.